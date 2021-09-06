Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. raised their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after buying an additional 595,992 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,973 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 27.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

