Proem Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Proem Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.0% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $733.57. 15,271,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,629,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $685.71 and its 200 day moving average is $667.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,209 shares of company stock worth $60,635,912. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

