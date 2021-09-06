PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (PIFMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.97 on October 14th

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.9738 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
PIFMY opened at $22.28 on Monday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
See Also: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.