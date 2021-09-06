Public Mint Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.35 million and $28,513.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00056826 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000623 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.