Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung Sells 383 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $15,354.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,217 shares in the company, valued at $690,229.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. On average, analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

