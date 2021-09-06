Puzo Michael J Buys Shares of 5,000 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Puzo Michael J bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

