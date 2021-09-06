Puzo Michael J Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Puzo Michael J lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.1% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $330.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $348.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

