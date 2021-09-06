Puzo Michael J Has $8.39 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Puzo Michael J cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 2.6% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Fiserv stock opened at $115.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

