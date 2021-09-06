Puzo Michael J Sells 150 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Puzo Michael J lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 15,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 926,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $370,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $422.86 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

