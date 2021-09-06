Puzo Michael J Sells 3,000 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of OZK stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.