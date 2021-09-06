Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 498,993 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after acquiring an additional 722,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 232,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

