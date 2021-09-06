Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Anaplan, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Anaplan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). William Blair also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $67.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,175 shares of company stock worth $15,007,947. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.