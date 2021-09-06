Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 28,010 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 68,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.12. 21,313,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,746,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

