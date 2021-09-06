Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 30,081 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,081 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $$86.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. 26,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

