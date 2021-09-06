Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $119.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average of $103.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,732,687 shares in the company, valued at $547,382,578.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,478 shares of company stock valued at $36,233,196. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.