Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,670,000 after acquiring an additional 420,036 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 80.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 405,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 180,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 136.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 175,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth about $3,790,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $738.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

