Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFY opened at $6.26 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

