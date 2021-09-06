Rally (RLY) Market Capitalization Tops $214.06 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $214.06 million and approximately $15.58 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rally has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00151675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.85 or 0.00207884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.55 or 0.07341343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,756.81 or 0.99766205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.46 or 0.00956980 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,558,803 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

