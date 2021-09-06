Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to post $134.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the lowest is $133.40 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $105.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $522.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $524.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $636.56 million, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $659.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $124.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $125.32.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Rapid7 by 29.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.