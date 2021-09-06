Rapidz Market Capitalization Achieves $364,392.10 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $364,392.10 and $10,098.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00068572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00145246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00797384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00047316 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

