Redd (RDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,926.64 or 1.00054446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00050768 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00081544 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001598 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000181 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

