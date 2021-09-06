Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $345.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

