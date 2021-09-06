Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.72 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

