Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.71 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

