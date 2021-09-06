Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

VLUE stock opened at $104.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

