Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,262,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,380,000 after purchasing an additional 763,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,986,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,111,000 after purchasing an additional 506,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

