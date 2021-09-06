Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $673.81.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $679.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $608.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
