Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $673.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after buying an additional 331,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $679.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $608.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

