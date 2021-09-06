Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 29.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 661,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 151,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

