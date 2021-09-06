Reviewing aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) & SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

40.9% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares aTyr Pharma and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma -155.18% -75.60% -63.04% SQZ Biotechnologies -346.39% -74.70% -28.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for aTyr Pharma and SQZ Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 205.10%. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 177.98%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than SQZ Biotechnologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares aTyr Pharma and SQZ Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 8.89 -$16.22 million ($1.77) -3.10 SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 18.42 -$50.52 million ($9.35) -1.47

aTyr Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SQZ Biotechnologies. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats aTyr Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.