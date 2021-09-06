Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.16 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,320 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Western Union were worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Western Union by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in The Western Union by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

