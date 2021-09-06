Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

