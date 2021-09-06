Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 522,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avantor were worth $18,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,822 shares of company stock valued at $23,382,210. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

