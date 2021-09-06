Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,413 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of MasTec worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,099,000 after purchasing an additional 106,089 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MasTec by 29.4% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after purchasing an additional 160,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

MTZ stock opened at $91.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.02. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.