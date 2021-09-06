Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coherent were worth $17,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COHR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.33.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $252.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.93. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

