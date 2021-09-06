Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $327.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.45 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $331.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.88. 360,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,832. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

