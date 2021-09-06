RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 325 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $858.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $360.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $756.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.76. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $862.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

