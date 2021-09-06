RiverFront Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

NYSE DVA opened at $132.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.