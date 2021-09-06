RiverFront Investment Group LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

NYSE:GD opened at $202.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

