RiverFront Investment Group LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Shares of BABA opened at $170.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

