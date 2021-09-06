RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,317 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,721,000 after acquiring an additional 407,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.97.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

