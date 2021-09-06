Robert W. Baird Boosts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $90.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Asana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

ASAN opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $94.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $7,312,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,603,161.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,690,000 shares of company stock worth $91,200,100 and sold 146,632 shares worth $9,730,818. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,002,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

