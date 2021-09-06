Robert W. Baird Boosts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $67.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.77.

PHR stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,589 shares of company stock worth $18,483,307 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Phreesia by 44.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Phreesia by 134.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

