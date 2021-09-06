Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $446,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.18. 7,667,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,643. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

