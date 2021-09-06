Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Cap Hits $26.90 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00007812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.90 million and $1.70 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,540,609 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

