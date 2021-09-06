Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 713 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133,518 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,690,000 after buying an additional 205,486 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDMT stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $868.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. Equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

