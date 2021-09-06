Royal Bank of Canada Has $30,000 Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Geron were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 880,695 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 532.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 651,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 6,572.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 405,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 302,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $461.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

