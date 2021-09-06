Royal Bank of Canada Has $33,000 Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter.

PZC opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

