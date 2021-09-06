Royal Bank of Canada Invests $34,000 in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 77.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 508,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $833,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $456,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CRNT opened at $3.95 on Monday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.37 million, a PE ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

