Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARBGU opened at $9.90 on Monday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

