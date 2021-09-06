Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,507 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vicor were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 60.8% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $245,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,142.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,431 shares of company stock worth $23,513,788. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $128.00 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.21.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

